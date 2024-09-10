B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Honest (HNST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Honest (NasdaqGS:HNST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.87% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Honest is $5.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 35.87% from its latest reported closing price of $3.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Honest is 360MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honest. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 9.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNST is 0.05%, an increase of 31.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.37% to 60,638K shares. The put/call ratio of HNST is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 12,170K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 8,105K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,489K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 15.64% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 3,927K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 11.44% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,972K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 9.78% over the last quarter.

MVALX - MERIDIAN CONTRARIAN FUND Legacy Class holds 2,972K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Honest Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Honest Company is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories.

