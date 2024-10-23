B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Gladstone Capital (GLAD) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Gladstone Capital (NasdaqGS:GLAD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Capital is $24.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of $24.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Capital is 94MM, a decrease of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Capital. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 333.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLAD is 0.06%, an increase of 40.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 603.40% to 2,452K shares. The put/call ratio of GLAD is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

International Assets Investment Management holds 385K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 95.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 24.91% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 214K shares.

Two Sigma Investments holds 172K shares.

Legal & General Group holds 172K shares.

LPL Financial holds 168K shares.

Gladstone Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market companies in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.