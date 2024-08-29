B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of GCT Semiconductor Holding (GCTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of GCT Semiconductor Holding (NYSE:GCTS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCT Semiconductor Holding. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 223.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCTS is 0.01%, an increase of 81.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 351.05% to 3,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 415K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

Cowen And Company holds 362K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

MERFX - The Merger Fund - Investor Class Shares holds 178K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

Quarry holds 102K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

