B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of FG Nexus (FGNX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of FG Nexus (NasdaqGM:FGNX) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in FG Nexus. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGNX is 0.04%, an increase of 80.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 78.50% to 153K shares.

Everstar Asset Management holds 100K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 15.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 23.35% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 17.26% over the last quarter.

