B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (FNMAL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FNMAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.00% Downside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock is $6.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.38 to a high of $9.91. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.00% from its latest reported closing price of $7.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock is 28,233MM, a decrease of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAL is 0.10%, an increase of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.