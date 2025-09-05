B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (FNMAJ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FNMAJ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.50% Downside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock is $3.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.40 to a high of $5.81. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.50% from its latest reported closing price of $4.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock is 28,233MM, a decrease of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAJ is 0.23%, an increase of 33.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 3,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 3,026K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 837K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAJ by 17.24% over the last quarter.

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 70K shares. No change in the last quarter.

COAGX - Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMAJ by 30.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.