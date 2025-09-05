Stocks
FNMAK

B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (FNMAK) with Neutral Recommendation

September 05, 2025 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FNMAK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.97% Downside

As of August 23, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock is $6.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.48 to a high of $10.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.97% from its latest reported closing price of $7.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock is 28,233MM, a decrease of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAK is 0.09%, an increase of 31.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNMAK / Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

