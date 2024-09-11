B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Estée Lauder Companies (WBAG:ESLA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Estée Lauder Companies (WBAG:ESLA) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estée Lauder Companies. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLA is 0.20%, an increase of 19.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 233,658K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 7,923K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 31.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,583K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 67.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 115.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,977K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,946K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 32.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,982K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,870K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 33.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,267K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,505K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.