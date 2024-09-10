B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.71% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $227.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.71% from its latest reported closing price of $113.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is 628MM, a decrease of 44.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,179 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.37%, an increase of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 63,936K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,805K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,117K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,613K shares , representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,529K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares , representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,811K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 89.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,727K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 9.94% over the last quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

