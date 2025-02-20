B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Electromed (ELMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Electromed (NYSEAM:ELMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.07% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Electromed is $36.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.07% from its latest reported closing price of $29.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Electromed is 62MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electromed. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 36.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELMD is 0.06%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.41% to 3,694K shares. The put/call ratio of ELMD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 271K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing a decrease of 33.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 214K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 135K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 134K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 39.82% over the last quarter.

Electromed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992.

