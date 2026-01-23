B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of eGain (EGAN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of eGain (NasdaqCM:EGAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.35% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for eGain is $17.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.35% from its latest reported closing price of $10.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for eGain is 131MM, an increase of 45.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in eGain. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGAN is 0.08%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 16,308K shares. The put/call ratio of EGAN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 2,672K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 2,508K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 14.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 976K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 869K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 832K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.