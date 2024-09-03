B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Eagle Point Income (EIC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Income. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIC is 0.66%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 4,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Enstar Group holds 3,765K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Graypoint holds 159K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIC by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIC by 0.09% over the last quarter.

TD Waterhouse Canada holds 56K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIC by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIC by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Income Management LLC.

