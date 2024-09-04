B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (EICB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EICB) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EICB is 0.03%, an increase of 32.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 73.72% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 27.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EICB by 31.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.