B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.99% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum is $3.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 232.99% from its latest reported closing price of $0.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for D-Wave Quantum is 53MM, an increase of 449.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 16.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.06%, an increase of 53.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.66% to 68,091K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 59,431K shares representing 34.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,125K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing a decrease of 20.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 73.77% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,037K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 153.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 776K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 124.80% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 770K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.