B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Crescent Capital BDC (NasdaqGM:CCAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.84% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC is $15.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.84% from its latest reported closing price of $12.31 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Crescent Capital BDC is 159MM, a decrease of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCAP is 0.24%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 25,315K shares. The put/call ratio of CCAP is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas County & District Retirement System holds 5,002K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 4,205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 4,205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial holds 2,226K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CF Capital holds 835K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing an increase of 49.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCAP by 59.36% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.