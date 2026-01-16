B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Construction Partners (ROAD) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Construction Partners (NasdaqGS:ROAD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.44% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Construction Partners is $130.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.44% from its latest reported closing price of $112.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Construction Partners is 1,789MM, a decrease of 36.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construction Partners. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROAD is 0.37%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 61,664K shares. The put/call ratio of ROAD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,238K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares , representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,132K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares , representing a decrease of 23.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,815K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing a decrease of 19.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 2.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 35.44% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,405K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing a decrease of 35.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.