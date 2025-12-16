B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Blue Owl Technology Finance (OTF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.07% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Technology Finance is $16.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.07% from its latest reported closing price of $13.93 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Technology Finance. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 70.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTF is 0.58%, an increase of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.62% to 61,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 29,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund holds 6,678K shares.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E holds 6,270K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cliffwater holds 5,924K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678K shares , representing a decrease of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTF by 17.64% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 4,465K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing an increase of 66.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTF by 152.96% over the last quarter.

