B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is $32.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $35.18. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $27.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 1,105MM, a decrease of 20.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXSL is 0.36%, an increase of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 90,901K shares. The put/call ratio of BXSL is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 7,820K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,988K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 76.04% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,821K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,659K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 13.90% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 4,754K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,719K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Nomura Asset Management holds 4,261K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 100.42% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,764K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares , representing an increase of 35.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 74.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.