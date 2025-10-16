B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAM:BMNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bitmine Immersion Technologies is $61.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $51.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitmine Immersion Technologies. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2,750.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of BMNR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,061K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company.

ULTY - YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF holds 1,922K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 1,246K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

ARKF - ARK Fintech Innovation ETF holds 641K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

Strong Tower Advisory Services holds 276K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

