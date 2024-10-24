B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Bit Digital (BTBT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Bit Digital (NasdaqCM:BTBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.53% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bit Digital is $5.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.85 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 53.53% from its latest reported closing price of $3.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bit Digital is 70MM, a decrease of 19.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bit Digital. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTBT is 0.15%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.26% to 62,309K shares. The put/call ratio of BTBT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 9,511K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares , representing an increase of 49.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 116.46% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,561K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing a decrease of 40.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 25.82% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 3,274K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 39.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 94.67% over the last quarter.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 2,690K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 85.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 775.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,586K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing an increase of 39.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 100.10% over the last quarter.

Bit Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bit Digital Inc. is the Bitcoin company dedicated to integrating resources globally for bitcoin and bitcoin mining. It commenced bitcoin mining in early 2020 and currently operates 2,253.5 PH/S of Bitcoin Hash Rate across the entire Bitcoin network, making it one of the largest bitcoin mining companies listed on NASDAQ.

