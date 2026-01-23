B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Bandwidth (BAND) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Bandwidth (NasdaqGS:BAND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.05% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bandwidth is $24.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 75.05% from its latest reported closing price of $13.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bandwidth is 727MM, a decrease of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bandwidth. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAND is 0.05%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 25,008K shares. The put/call ratio of BAND is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 809K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 800K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 746K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares , representing an increase of 53.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 95.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 673K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 665K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.