B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqGM:ARCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 453.90% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is $35.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 453.90% from its latest reported closing price of $6.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is 531MM, an increase of 546.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings. This is an decrease of 152 owner(s) or 46.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCT is 0.04%, an increase of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.81% to 25,872K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCT is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,304K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares , representing a decrease of 42.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 77.85% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,611K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares , representing an increase of 28.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 48.29% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 2,436K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,198K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,027K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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