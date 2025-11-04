B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Antalpha Platform Holding (ANTA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Antalpha Platform Holding (NasdaqGM:ANTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.64% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Antalpha Platform Holding is $19.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.64% from its latest reported closing price of $10.81 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antalpha Platform Holding. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 350.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connective Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 19K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Oxford Asset Management Llp holds 12K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

