B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of ADTRAN Holdings (NasdaqGS:ADTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.57% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.57% from its latest reported closing price of $8.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ADTRAN Holdings is 2,088MM, an increase of 112.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTN is 0.13%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 70,797K shares. The put/call ratio of ADTN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisar Capital Management holds 4,229K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 12.86% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,903K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares , representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 10.08% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 2,730K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares , representing a decrease of 30.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 28.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,102K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares , representing an increase of 33.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 45.56% over the last quarter.

