B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Abacus Life (ABL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Abacus Life (NasdaqCM:ABL) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abacus Life. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 43.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABL is 0.06%, an increase of 30.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.48% to 394K shares.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 180K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 33.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 66.62% over the last quarter.

Richard W. Paul & Associates holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 30.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 112.94% over the last quarter.

