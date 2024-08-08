B. Riley Securities Downgrades Tripadvisor (BIT:1TRIP)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Tripadvisor (BIT:1TRIP) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.34% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tripadvisor is €21.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of €14.04 to a high of €31.13. The average price target represents an increase of 46.34% from its latest reported closing price of €14.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tripadvisor is 1,976MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tripadvisor. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TRIP is 0.33%, an increase of 79.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 115,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,327K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,234K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TRIP by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,748K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,347K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares , representing an increase of 39.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TRIP by 64.33% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,842K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares , representing a decrease of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TRIP by 42.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,165K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TRIP by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.