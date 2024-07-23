B. Riley Securities Downgrades Tellurian (LSE:0LE3)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Tellurian (LSE:0LE3) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.48% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tellurian is 1.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 0.24 GBX to a high of 2.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 185.48% from its latest reported closing price of 0.57 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tellurian is 402MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tellurian. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LE3 is 0.02%, an increase of 38.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.96% to 316,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 52,724K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,620K shares , representing an increase of 32.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LE3 by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 19,562K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,000K shares , representing a decrease of 53.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LE3 by 68.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,639K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,250K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LE3 by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 14,995K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 14,291K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,660K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LE3 by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.