B. Riley Securities Downgrades Quanta Services (BMV:PWR)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Quanta Services (BMV:PWR) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 8.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.40%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 148,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,858K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,009K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 81.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,223K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares , representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 5,199K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,625K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,673K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 3.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,996K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 3.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.