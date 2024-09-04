B. Riley Securities Downgrades NewtekOne (LSE:0K7X)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for NewtekOne (LSE:0K7X) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for NewtekOne is 14.38 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.46 GBX to a high of 17.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of 11.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for NewtekOne is 267MM, a decrease of 11.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewtekOne. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K7X is 0.07%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 12,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,300K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares , representing a decrease of 50.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K7X by 20.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 581K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K7X by 18.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 551K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K7X by 39.93% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 529K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares , representing a decrease of 96.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K7X by 39.23% over the last quarter.

