B. Riley Securities Downgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (LSE:0JS0)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (LSE:0JS0) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.54% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 26.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 20.22 GBX to a high of 36.78 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from its latest reported closing price of 24.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 1,106MM, a decrease of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JS0 is 0.31%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 158,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,590K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JS0 by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,441K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JS0 by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,374K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 4,284K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,353K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JS0 by 11.65% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,975K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares , representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JS0 by 2.35% over the last quarter.

