B. Riley Securities Downgrades Coherent (LSE:0LHO)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Coherent (LSE:0LHO) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coherent is 83.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 50.20 GBX to a high of 99.15 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of 100.91 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is 6,500MM, an increase of 38.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 8.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHO is 0.37%, an increase of 21.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 171,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,014K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,098K shares , representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 14.78% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,857K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,599K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,397K shares , representing an increase of 37.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 83.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,796K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,181K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares , representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 50.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.