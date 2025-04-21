B. Riley Securities Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (BMV:ACLS)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Axcelis Technologies (BMV:ACLS) from Buy to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,098K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 33.63% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,441K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 28.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 6.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,060K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 27.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,022K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 916K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 33.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

