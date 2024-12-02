B. Riley names 5 media, entertainment stocks positioned for re-ratings

B. Riley analyst Eric Wold identified five stocks within the media and entertainment and outdoor leisure group that “could be poised for meaningful positive valuation re-ratings into and throughout 2025.” The companies either have strategic initiatives already underway that could drive upside to current estimates or have the potential to return to or exceed previous valuation multiples, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes small-cap stocks “are starting to show some signs of life following the election.” Riley’s candidates for valuation re-ratings are Bowlero (BOWL), Six Flags Entertainment (FUN), Imax (IMAX), Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) and National CineMedia (NCMI).

