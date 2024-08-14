B. Riley Financial's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in RILY usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 44 options transactions for B. Riley Financial. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 52% being bullish and 38% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 43 are puts, valued at $4,772,275, and there was a single call, worth $34,614.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $70.0 for B. Riley Financial over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in B. Riley Financial's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to B. Riley Financial's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

B. Riley Financial Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.9 $10.6 $10.65 $17.50 $534.0K 4.0K 2.6K RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.9 $10.6 $10.6 $17.50 $530.0K 4.0K 3.6K RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.8 $10.4 $10.46 $17.50 $420.3K 4.0K 401 RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.9 $10.6 $10.6 $17.50 $318.2K 4.0K 701 RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.8 $5.5 $5.53 $12.50 $278.0K 6.1K 994

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal, and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications segment, and Consumer products segment.

Current Position of B. Riley Financial Trading volume stands at 3,369,027, with RILY's price down by -3.67%, positioned at $6.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

