B. Riley Financial's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on B. Riley Financial. Our analysis of options history for B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $443,010, and 4 were calls, valued at $148,681.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.5 and $22.5 for B. Riley Financial, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for B. Riley Financial's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of B. Riley Financial's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

B. Riley Financial 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $1.15 $1.95 $7.50 $195.0K 1.4K 1.0K RILY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $6.0 $5.8 $5.91 $10.00 $59.1K 0 200 RILY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $12.50 $55.5K 3.6K 309 RILY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $12.50 $45.5K 3.6K 428 RILY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $12.50 $40.9K 3.6K 528

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal, and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications segment, and Consumer products segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with B. Riley Financial, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

B. Riley Financial's Current Market Status With a volume of 793,059, the price of RILY is down -9.23% at $15.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest B. Riley Financial options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

