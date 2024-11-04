B. Riley Financial Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RILY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for B. Riley Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $911,318, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $126,372.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.0 to $15.0 for B. Riley Financial during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for B. Riley Financial's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of B. Riley Financial's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

B. Riley Financial Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.85 $1.8 $1.8 $6.50 $171.4K 156 3.7K RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $1.75 $1.65 $1.7 $6.50 $162.0K 5.1K 3.7K RILY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.2 $9.7 $11.0 $15.00 $77.0K 6.3K 20 RILY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.0 $1.25 $3.0 $7.50 $75.0K 712 0 RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $5.6 $7.0 $10.00 $70.0K 584 101

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal, and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications segment, and Consumer products segment.

In light of the recent options history for B. Riley Financial, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is B. Riley Financial Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,783,444, with RILY's price down by -12.54%, positioned at $4.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

