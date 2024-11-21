B Riley Financial Partners with Oaktree for Strategic Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from B Riley Financial ( (RILY) ).

B. Riley Financial and Oaktree Capital Management have launched a partnership in the Great American Group, a leader in valuation, appraisal, and real estate services. This new venture follows a major transaction that sees B. Riley gaining approximately $235 million and retaining significant equity in the business. The collaboration aims to leverage Oaktree’s expertise to propel the Great American Group’s growth, reducing B. Riley’s debt and offering substantial future gains.

