B Riley Financial options imply 6.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in B Riley Financial is 1.3x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.8%, or 45c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.4%.
