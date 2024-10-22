B Riley Financial options imply 6.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in B Riley Financial is normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.2%, or 39c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.1%.
