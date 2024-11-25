B Riley Financial options imply 4.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in B Riley Financial is 1.1x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.9%, or 28c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.0%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RILY:
- B Riley Financial Partners with Oaktree for Strategic Growth
- B Riley Financial options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Great American Group launches as new independent business
- B Riley Financial options imply 4.0% move in share price post-earnings
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.