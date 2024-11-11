B Riley Financial options imply 4.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in B Riley Financial is normal with puts leading calls 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.0%, or 21c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.8%.
