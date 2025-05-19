Markets
RILY

B. Riley CFO Phillip Ahn Quits; Scott Yessner Named Successor

May 19, 2025 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), a diversified financial services company on Monday announced that Scott Yessner has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3 in place of Phillip Ahn, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

Yessner has been serving as a strategic advisor for the company for the past two months. He previously served as CFO of California Expanded Metal Products Company and CFO of Universal Technical Institute.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RILY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.