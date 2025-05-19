B. Riley CFO Phillip Ahn Quits; Scott Yessner Named Successor

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), a diversified financial services company on Monday announced that Scott Yessner has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3 in place of Phillip Ahn, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

Yessner has been serving as a strategic advisor for the company for the past two months. He previously served as CFO of California Expanded Metal Products Company and CFO of Universal Technical Institute.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.