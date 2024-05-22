B of A Securities Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NasdaqGS:WTW) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.32% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 305.47. The forecasts range from a low of 270.68 to a high of $345.45. The average price target represents an increase of 20.32% from its latest reported closing price of 253.89.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 9,791MM, an increase of 2.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Declares $0.88 Dividend

On February 26, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.84 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTW is 0.33%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 115,699K shares. The put/call ratio of WTW is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,204K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,671K shares , representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 84.48% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,452K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,568K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,980K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,079K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,567K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares , representing a decrease of 26.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 15.51% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,436K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving clients in more than 140 countries and markets.

