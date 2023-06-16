B of A Securities Upgrades West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

Fintel reports that on June 16, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.67% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for West Pharmaceutical Services is 376.61. The forecasts range from a low of 292.90 to a high of $471.45. The average price target represents an increase of 4.67% from its latest reported closing price of 359.80.

The projected annual revenue for West Pharmaceutical Services is 2,899MM, an increase of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1474 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Pharmaceutical Services. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WST is 0.31%, an increase of 21.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 80,727K shares. The put/call ratio of WST is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,572K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 83.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,843K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301K shares, representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 69.24% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,385K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 40.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,294K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 38.59% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,288K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 31.63% over the last quarter.

West Pharmaceutical Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support its customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Key filings for this company:

