B of A Securities Upgrades Vertex, Inc. (VERX)

On March 9, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.63% Downside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex, Inc. is $18.08. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.63% from its latest reported closing price of $18.57.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex, Inc. is $557MM, an increase of 13.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.36.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 5,970K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,914K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,750K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,883K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 0.56% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,657K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 32.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex, Inc.. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERX is 0.25%, an increase of 31.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.00% to 44,890K shares. The put/call ratio of VERX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vertex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

