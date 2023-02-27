B of A Securities Upgrades Union Pacific (UNP)

On February 27, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Union Pacific from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is $226.21. The forecasts range from a low of $180.79 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of $194.02.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is $25,738MM, an increase of 3.47%. The projected annual EPS is $12.01, an increase of 6.86%.

Union Pacific Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $194.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 3.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,630K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 4.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,156K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,901K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,851K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,990K shares, representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,941K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,862K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,698K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,829K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 99.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.54%, a decrease of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 551,143K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Union Pacific Background Information

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

