B of A Securities Upgrades Trupanion (TRUP)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Trupanion (NasdaqGM:TRUP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Trupanion is 32.20. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of 28.33.

The projected annual revenue for Trupanion is 1,344MM, an increase of 16.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trupanion. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUP is -0.61%, an increase of 261.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 51,842K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUP is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,020K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aflac holds 3,636K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,297K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 2,880K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,808K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,454K shares , representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 86.01% over the last quarter.

Trupanion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol 'TRUP'. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company.

