B of A Securities Upgrades Tripadvisor (TRIP)

On February 8, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Tripadvisor from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.03% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tripadvisor is $26.11. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.03% from its latest reported closing price of $24.17.

The projected annual revenue for Tripadvisor is $1,748MM, an increase of 26.76%. The projected annual EPS is $1.33.

What are large shareholders doing?

Par Capital Management holds 9,007,000 shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,167,604 shares, representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 4,765,650 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,440,507 shares, representing an increase of 48.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 163.81% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,731,606 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740,029 shares, representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 70.26% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,130,929 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 3,386,340 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478,000 shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tripadvisor. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRIP is 0.1705%, an increase of 25.2903%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 115,080K shares.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.