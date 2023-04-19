B of A Securities Upgrades TREX (TREX)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for TREX (NYSE:TREX) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TREX is $57.86. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of $53.18.

The projected annual revenue for TREX is $1,085MM, a decrease of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,079K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 7.44% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 8.97% over the last quarter.

PSABX - SmallCap Fund fka SmallCap Blend Fund R-1 holds 157K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 551K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in TREX. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.27%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 127,829K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

TREX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

