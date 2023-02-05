B of A Securities Upgrades TransUnion (TRU)

On February 1, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for TransUnion from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.46% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is $76.29. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.46% from its latest reported closing price of $71.66.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is $3,879MM, an increase of 7.82%. The projected annual EPS is $3.68, a decrease of 42.98%.

TransUnion Declares $0.10 Dividend

TransUnion said on August 11, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 24, 2022 received the payment on September 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $71.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.41%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 0.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=222).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,858,535 shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,263,647 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,760,159 shares, representing a decrease of 173.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 64.69% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 9,410,385 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,517,894 shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,907,895 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,462,996 shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,488,795 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,725,073 shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRU is 0.2823%, a decrease of 18.7872%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 221,333K shares.

TransUnion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

